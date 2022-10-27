About 23% of Canada’s population consists of immigrants, 2021 census reports prepared by the Statistics Canada recently showed and further added, above 62% of the new immigrants are from Asia, mostly Indians. In fact, this is the first time when India grabbed the top spot with 18.6% immigrants.

In 2021, the total number of immigrants accounted for 8.3 million and the Statistics Canada added just over 1.3 million new permanent residents settled in Canada between 2016 and 2021. Over half of these recent newcomers, or some 748,120 immigrants, arrived under the economic class.

This is further going to go up as high as 34% by 2041, Statistics Canada forecasts.

Why immigration rate so high in Canada?

Immigration targets have increased over the past five years in part because of Canada’s labour shortage. Nearly a quarter of the population will age out of the workforce by 2030. The shortage is made more acute by the gradual rise in the number of deaths and the relatively low fertility levels in Canada.

In 2016, Canada had a target of 300,000 new permanent residents. In 2022, the country looks to welcome some 432,000 new immigrants by the end of the year and over 450,000 by the end of 2024. These targets are expected to remain the same or see an increase when the new Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025 is released within the next week.

India leads the way:

One of the biggest leads that the report provided is the fact that the share of new immigrants from Asia (including the Middle East) has increased over the past 50 years.

As per the report, 62% of the new immigrants are from Asia, with 18.6% coming from India alone. This is the first time India took the top spot of Canada’s newcomers. Apart from India, the Philippines accounts for 11.4% of newcomers, followed by China at 8.9%.

Only in 1971 census, Canada had such a high percentage of immigrants from one country when 20.9% of immigrants came from the UK. In comparison to that, Europeans now account for only one in ten new immigrants.

4 other crucial leads by the latest census report: