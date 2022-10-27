Indians constitute 18% of new immigrants in Canada, likely to move up: Report3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 05:57 PM IST
Apart from India, the Philippines accounts for 11.4% of newcomers, followed by China at 8.9%.
About 23% of Canada’s population consists of immigrants, 2021 census reports prepared by the Statistics Canada recently showed and further added, above 62% of the new immigrants are from Asia, mostly Indians. In fact, this is the first time when India grabbed the top spot with 18.6% immigrants.