A controversy erupted after Hindenburg Research published a report raising questions about the Adani Group and accused it of stock manipulation along with accounting fraud. Amid this, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) revealed another side of the story on Saturday.

In an article quoted by Hindi Daily, Amar Ujala, an RSS mouthpiece said that a group of Indians has created a negative narrative against Adani. He stated that this attack is very similar to how anti-India George Soros broke the Bank of England and the Bank of Thailand.

He claimed that this controversy did not start on January 25 after the Hinderburg report, but it already began in 2026-17 in Australia.

According to the RSS mouthpiece, an Australian NGO called Bob Brown Foundation (BBF) manages an exclusive website only to defame Indian Industrialist Adani. It publishes everything related to Adani and its group, as per the report published in Amar Ujala.

He further claimed that BBF does not target Adani projects in Congress or TMC-led states.

US short seller Hindenburg Research in a report on January 24 had published a report on Adani Group accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt that sent the Group stocks to crash.

The group holds short positions in Adani group companies. Hindenburg Research said evidence that the Group has engaged in a 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.'

After this, Gautam Adani has also been moved out of the top 20 richest people's list after the share price falls on February 3 is considered.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises Ltd. has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion rupees ($122 million) via its first-ever public sale of bonds following a market rout, according to people familiar with the matter.

The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, Bloomberg had reported in December. But activity has now stopped, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The turmoil last week forced Adani Enterprises to abruptly pull a record 200 billion-rupee follow-on public offer of shares, and marks a stunning contrast to just a few months ago when the conglomerate was looking to raise funds to finance expansion plans.