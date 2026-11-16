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Indians explore new holiday hotspots beyond the Gulf

Varuni Khosla
4 min read16 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Indian travellers are exploring alternatives such as Japan, Vietnam and Central Asia.
Indian travellers are exploring alternatives such as Japan, Vietnam and Central Asia.(REUTERS)
Summary

Rising airfares and uncertainty around Gulf travel are pushing Indians towards shorter, experience-led holidays, with Asian destinations and adventure travel gaining interest.

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NEW DELHI : Indian travellers are rethinking overseas holiday plans as geopolitical tensions, rising airfares and tighter immigration curbs push them away from traditional destinations towards Japan, Vietnam and Central Asia.

NEW DELHI : Indian travellers are rethinking overseas holiday plans as geopolitical tensions, rising airfares and tighter immigration curbs push them away from traditional destinations towards Japan, Vietnam and Central Asia.

“Indian travellers are substituting destinations. We don't see a decline in travel. Though there is no substantial increase this year either,” said Radhika Khanijo, founder of Delhi-based luxury travel agency Welgrow Travels.

“Indian travellers are substituting destinations. We don't see a decline in travel. Though there is no substantial increase this year either,” said Radhika Khanijo, founder of Delhi-based luxury travel agency Welgrow Travels.

Passengers flying out of India fell 7% year-on-year to 18.4 million during January-June 2026, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Indian carriers bore the brunt, carrying 19.4% fewer international passengers, while foreign airlines registered 4.2% growth. Consequently, Indian carriers' share of outbound passenger traffic fell to 39.7% from 46% a year ago.

Also Read | Bank holiday this week: Are SBI, HDFC closed for three days from 14-16 November?

Separately, data compiled by tourism consultancy Videc and accessed by Mint showed India's outbound departures fell nearly 8% to 19.8 million during January-August, from 21.5 million a year ago. The data also pointed to a moderation in the decline in recent months: departures fell by an average 4.5% on-year during June-August, compared with nearly 19% during March-May.

Shorter, adventurous holidays

Airfares across domestic and international routes rose by an estimated 20-45% between March and October 2026, adding to travel costs. Pakistan's continued airspace restrictions have also forced Indian carriers to take longer routes to Europe and North America, particularly from Delhi, according to Videc.

“Around two-thirds of Indian outbound travel is typically to destinations within five to six hours of flying time, including the Gulf and South-East Asia. With the West Asia conflict affecting the Gulf corridor, some demand has shifted towards other nearby destinations, although the gains for South-East Asia have so far been marginal,” Virendra Jain, co-founder and chief executive of Videc told Mint.

Also Read | When is next stock market holiday? Check date for Nov weekday

Ruchi Kohli, chief of experience at luxury travel company Away&Co (CT Signature Tours Pvt. Ltd), added that higher airfares are prompting travellers to shorten their holidays rather than abandon overseas trips altogether.

“Airfares are very high, so we recommend that travellers book well in advance. They want experience-led destinations, but they are taking shorter trips; we have noticed a reduction in the number of days of trips, even among wealthy travellers," she said.

Arshdeep Anand, owner of outbound travel company HMA Spectrum Handcrafted Holidays, added that 2026 is a year of diversification rather than a slowdown, with growing interest in Asian destinations and adventure-led holidays, involving trekking, safaris, cycling and expedition cruises.

Also Read | Stock market holiday: Closed today on Tuesday 10 November 2026 on Diwali

She said 77% of Indian outbound travellers are open to adventure travel, representing a potential $31.8 billion market, citing an October 2026 report from the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA).

Kohli said despite airfares rising at least 25-30% following the Gulf war, Away&Co recorded 25% growth in its leisure travel business, driven by demand for more distinctive destinations.

While Away&Co’s ultra-rich travellers continue to spend 5-6 lakh per person on business-class tickets alone, others are becoming more conscious of airfare and hotel costs and are avoiding peak travel periods where possible.

Gulf dominates

The Gulf's dominance in India's outbound travel market has strengthened over the longer term, despite the recent disruption. Ministry of tourism data compiled through 2025 and released in early 2026 showed that departures to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose to 8.65 million in 2025 from 7.79 million in 2024 and 6.39 million in 2019.

The UAE accounted for 26.34% of all Indian outbound departures in 2025, retaining its position as the country's most visited overseas destination. Saudi Arabia ranked second, with 3.38 million departures.

Thailand, meanwhile, overtook the US to become India's third-largest outbound destination in 2024 and retained that position in 2025, with 2.23 million departures. The US ranked fourth, with 2.01 million, while Vietnam's entry into the top 15 in 2024 and its retention of 13th place in 2025, with 620,000 departures, also pointed to the growing appeal of newer Asian destinations, the tourism ministry data showed.

Jain added that the bigger gains have come from destinations such as Japan and some Central Asian countries, which are increasingly targeting Indian travellers. Their relatively smaller starting bases have also allowed them to register faster growth. Indian arrivals in Vietnam and the Philippines increased 33% and 32%, respectively, during January-August 2026. Japan and South Korea each recorded 19% growth, he said.

The longer-term opportunity for emerging destinations, he said, will come from the expansion of India's outbound travel market itself. As the number of Indians travelling abroad grows to 40 million or more annually, Central Asian and other emerging destinations could capture a larger share of this demand.

Long-haul travel, meanwhile, is facing a different set of pressures. The US recorded a nearly 26% decline in Indian departures to 1.2 million during January-August. Its share of outbound traffic fell from 7.3% to 5.9%. The UK saw a smaller decline of 7.2%, while traffic to Canada also weakened, according to Videc.

Khanijo of Welgrow added that once uncertainties settle down, Indian travellers will be back to visiting their destination of choice. “Let's not forget Australia, New Zealand and the Alps in Europe are trending and so is Japan,” he said.

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    Meet the Author

    Varuni Khosla

    Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

    tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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    HomeNewsIndiaIndians explore new holiday hotspots beyond the Gulf

    Indians explore new holiday hotspots beyond the Gulf

    Varuni Khosla
    4 min read16 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    Indian travellers are exploring alternatives such as Japan, Vietnam and Central Asia.
    Indian travellers are exploring alternatives such as Japan, Vietnam and Central Asia.(REUTERS)
    Summary

    Rising airfares and uncertainty around Gulf travel are pushing Indians towards shorter, experience-led holidays, with Asian destinations and adventure travel gaining interest.

    Gift this article

    NEW DELHI : Indian travellers are rethinking overseas holiday plans as geopolitical tensions, rising airfares and tighter immigration curbs push them away from traditional destinations towards Japan, Vietnam and Central Asia.

    NEW DELHI : Indian travellers are rethinking overseas holiday plans as geopolitical tensions, rising airfares and tighter immigration curbs push them away from traditional destinations towards Japan, Vietnam and Central Asia.

    “Indian travellers are substituting destinations. We don't see a decline in travel. Though there is no substantial increase this year either,” said Radhika Khanijo, founder of Delhi-based luxury travel agency Welgrow Travels.

    “Indian travellers are substituting destinations. We don't see a decline in travel. Though there is no substantial increase this year either,” said Radhika Khanijo, founder of Delhi-based luxury travel agency Welgrow Travels.

    Passengers flying out of India fell 7% year-on-year to 18.4 million during January-June 2026, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Indian carriers bore the brunt, carrying 19.4% fewer international passengers, while foreign airlines registered 4.2% growth. Consequently, Indian carriers' share of outbound passenger traffic fell to 39.7% from 46% a year ago.

    Also Read | Bank holiday this week: Are SBI, HDFC closed for three days from 14-16 November?

    Separately, data compiled by tourism consultancy Videc and accessed by Mint showed India's outbound departures fell nearly 8% to 19.8 million during January-August, from 21.5 million a year ago. The data also pointed to a moderation in the decline in recent months: departures fell by an average 4.5% on-year during June-August, compared with nearly 19% during March-May.

    Shorter, adventurous holidays

    Airfares across domestic and international routes rose by an estimated 20-45% between March and October 2026, adding to travel costs. Pakistan's continued airspace restrictions have also forced Indian carriers to take longer routes to Europe and North America, particularly from Delhi, according to Videc.

    “Around two-thirds of Indian outbound travel is typically to destinations within five to six hours of flying time, including the Gulf and South-East Asia. With the West Asia conflict affecting the Gulf corridor, some demand has shifted towards other nearby destinations, although the gains for South-East Asia have so far been marginal,” Virendra Jain, co-founder and chief executive of Videc told Mint.

    Also Read | When is next stock market holiday? Check date for Nov weekday

    Ruchi Kohli, chief of experience at luxury travel company Away&Co (CT Signature Tours Pvt. Ltd), added that higher airfares are prompting travellers to shorten their holidays rather than abandon overseas trips altogether.

    “Airfares are very high, so we recommend that travellers book well in advance. They want experience-led destinations, but they are taking shorter trips; we have noticed a reduction in the number of days of trips, even among wealthy travellers," she said.

    Arshdeep Anand, owner of outbound travel company HMA Spectrum Handcrafted Holidays, added that 2026 is a year of diversification rather than a slowdown, with growing interest in Asian destinations and adventure-led holidays, involving trekking, safaris, cycling and expedition cruises.

    Also Read | Stock market holiday: Closed today on Tuesday 10 November 2026 on Diwali

    She said 77% of Indian outbound travellers are open to adventure travel, representing a potential $31.8 billion market, citing an October 2026 report from the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA).

    Kohli said despite airfares rising at least 25-30% following the Gulf war, Away&Co recorded 25% growth in its leisure travel business, driven by demand for more distinctive destinations.

    While Away&Co’s ultra-rich travellers continue to spend 5-6 lakh per person on business-class tickets alone, others are becoming more conscious of airfare and hotel costs and are avoiding peak travel periods where possible.

    Gulf dominates

    The Gulf's dominance in India's outbound travel market has strengthened over the longer term, despite the recent disruption. Ministry of tourism data compiled through 2025 and released in early 2026 showed that departures to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose to 8.65 million in 2025 from 7.79 million in 2024 and 6.39 million in 2019.

    The UAE accounted for 26.34% of all Indian outbound departures in 2025, retaining its position as the country's most visited overseas destination. Saudi Arabia ranked second, with 3.38 million departures.

    Thailand, meanwhile, overtook the US to become India's third-largest outbound destination in 2024 and retained that position in 2025, with 2.23 million departures. The US ranked fourth, with 2.01 million, while Vietnam's entry into the top 15 in 2024 and its retention of 13th place in 2025, with 620,000 departures, also pointed to the growing appeal of newer Asian destinations, the tourism ministry data showed.

    Jain added that the bigger gains have come from destinations such as Japan and some Central Asian countries, which are increasingly targeting Indian travellers. Their relatively smaller starting bases have also allowed them to register faster growth. Indian arrivals in Vietnam and the Philippines increased 33% and 32%, respectively, during January-August 2026. Japan and South Korea each recorded 19% growth, he said.

    The longer-term opportunity for emerging destinations, he said, will come from the expansion of India's outbound travel market itself. As the number of Indians travelling abroad grows to 40 million or more annually, Central Asian and other emerging destinations could capture a larger share of this demand.

    Long-haul travel, meanwhile, is facing a different set of pressures. The US recorded a nearly 26% decline in Indian departures to 1.2 million during January-August. Its share of outbound traffic fell from 7.3% to 5.9%. The UK saw a smaller decline of 7.2%, while traffic to Canada also weakened, according to Videc.

    Khanijo of Welgrow added that once uncertainties settle down, Indian travellers will be back to visiting their destination of choice. “Let's not forget Australia, New Zealand and the Alps in Europe are trending and so is Japan,” he said.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Varuni Khosla

      Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

      tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

      Read Less
      Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
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