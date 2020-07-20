Indians fly private amid commercial flight crisis

About 25% of the enquiries result in bookings, while about 60% of inquiries we get are new ones, said Sanjay Julka, chief executive officer, technical, Club One Air, one of India’s oldest and largest air charter companies. For instance, Club One Air charges up to ₹16 lakh, plus goods and service tax for a Delhi-Goa one way flight on a nine-seater Falcon 2000 jet. The same sector on a seven-seater Citation Excel can cost up to ₹12 lakh plus taxes. Meanwhile, an one-way flight between Mumbai-Dehradun on a nine-seater Falcon 2000 can cost up to ₹18 lakh plus taxes, while the same on a seven seater Citation Excel can cost up to ₹13 lakh plus taxes.