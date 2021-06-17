The total amount of CHF 2,554.7 million ( ₹20,706 crore), described by the SNB as 'total liabilities' of Swiss banks or 'amounts due to' their Indian clients at the end of 2020, included CHF 503.9 million (over ₹4,000 crore) in customer deposits, CHF 383 million (over ₹3,100 crore) held via other banks, CHF 2 million ( ₹16.5 crore) through fiduciaries or trusts and the highest component of CHF 1,664.8 million (nearly ₹13,500 crore) as 'other amounts due to customers' in form of bonds, securities and various other financial instruments.

