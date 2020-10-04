Indians hit the road as restrictions ease

New Delhi: For 30-year old Surya Sadhasivan of Chennai, easing of covid-related restrictions translated into a motorcycle trip with his school friend. With safety gears in place, the bikers are currently on a 1,300-km long seven-day trip that covers Trichy, Kodaikanal and Dindugal.

"Covid has made us more cautious. We have started carrying our own food for the journey and preferred to book secluded yet safe Airbnb's hotels for this trip," said Sadhasivan who works at a software development firm.

With states easing restrictions and waiving off covid test requirement, people have increasingly started taking road trips on weekends, workcation and staycations. Online travel agents said that they witnessed week-on-week increase in searches and bookings for travel packages to driveable destinations, usually within 300 kms from home city.

State tourism boards are also incentivising visitors apart from removing the requirement for covid test. Uttarakhand, for instance, has launched Tourist Incentive Coupon Scheme under which, all tourists who have registered themselves under the Dehradun Smart City portal, will be provided with a discount of ₹1,000 or 25% of the accommodation charges per day (whichever is less) subject to a maximum stay of three days.

Tourists from Punjab, Harayana, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are visiting the state for an average travel duration of two to seven days.

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary, Uttarakhand Tourism and CEO Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board said that hotels across major tourist destinations have received over 80% bookings.

"The Chardhaam Yatra and adventure tourism have also started picking up pace. According to the recent data by the local rafting association, Rishikesh alone-recorded over 4,000 tourist’s inflow since 26 September, following the reopening of the popular white water river rafting adventure activity," he added.

MakeMyTrip and Goibibo said that staycations have increased by 30% since Unlock 4.0 in comparison to pre-covid days while weekend getaway holiday packages have also seen an uptick by 25% when compared to booking numbers in January and February this year. Goa, Shimla, Mussourie, Nainital, Manali, Coorg and Rishikesh continue to be top destinations for drivable getaways.

"We can say that this trend will only continue to see an upward trajectory in the coming months. For a foreseeable period professionals will continue to work remotely and many will choose location outside of their work base – be it hills, beaches or from some quaint locations. We are working closely with our hotel and alternative accommodation partners to ensure that people can book from a range of options that offer a comfortable set-up with around the clock connectivity, power backup support, ergonomic furniture and more," said Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer at MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.

At Yatra.com, there's a 32% hike in booking enquiries for the weekend trips with 74% customers preferring 4 and 5-star hotels folowed by homestays and cottages. About 67% individuals are booking hotels within two days of travelling. Key getaways from big cities include New Delhi (Jaipur, Nainital, Rishikesh, Mussorie, Lansdowne), Mumbai (Panchgani, Lonavala and Alibaug), Chennai, (Vellore, Mahabalipuram, Pondicherry), Bengaluru (Savandurga, Ramanagram, Nandi Hills, Bheemeshwari), Kolkata, (Roopark Village, Junput, Bishnupur, Shantiniketan) and Goa (Nersa, Dandeli, Dudhsagar Falls and Amboli).

“In the unlock phase, more travelers are looking for short haul destinations having proper safety and sanitization measures in place. With customer confidence building up, we can expect destinations to witness traction," said Sabina Chopra, co-founder and COO, corporate travel & head industry relations, Yatra.com.

Airbnb India said that over 20% of searches on its platform are for long-term stays with Goa continuing to be the most searched-for destination for homestays, followed by Lonavala, Shimla and places in Uttarakhand.

Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said that bookings trends have shown us that unique stays and large homes have emerged as a choice for family and friends to be together for breaks and longer stay options.

"We see additional interest in amenities that offer a home away from home, and long-term travel that appeals to a number of individuals and families who want to establish a remote working base outside of their homes. We feel that these trends will continue to drive the market with demand for more intimate accommodation formats," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via