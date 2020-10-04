Indians hit the road as restrictions ease

"We can say that this trend will only continue to see an upward trajectory in the coming months. For a foreseeable period professionals will continue to work remotely and many will choose location outside of their work base – be it hills, beaches or from some quaint locations. We are working closely with our hotel and alternative accommodation partners to ensure that people can book from a range of options that offer a comfortable set-up with around the clock connectivity, power backup support, ergonomic furniture and more," said Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer at MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.