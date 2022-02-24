Indians in Ukraine: Safety of citizens topmost priority, MEA says. 10 pts

If someone is stranded in Kyiv then reach out to friends, families, Indian community members, and the Indian Embassy, said Ambassador of India to Ukraine

As Russia declares war against Ukraine, the Centre and the Indian embassy in the country are constantly working to ensure the safety and security of the Indian nationals and students stuck there. As per the foreign ministry, there were over 20,000 Indian citizens in Ukraine, 4,000 have already left. "The topmost priority of the government is the safety of Indians in Ukraine," says foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at a special MEA briefing.

Here is all that you need to know: A number of steps have been taken to deal with the emerging situation in Ukraine. We started the registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine about a month ago. Based on online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said in a media briefing

4000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails.

One important step we have taken is to pursue all universities in Ukraine to conduct online classes. PM Modi has specifically stated that the MEA should do everything possible for our citizens in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary added

Earlier in the day, the embassy urged the citizens to stay calm. Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India to Ukraine, in voice message said, the embassy continues to operate round the clock. If someone is stranded in Kyiv then reach out to friends, families, Indian community members, and the Indian Embassy."

Meanwhile, as per sources close to ANI, a large number of Indian students in the country turned up outside Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Thursday morning.

“Not all could be accommodated in Embassy premises. The Embassy organised safe premises nearby, students moved there. No Indian is currently stranded outside the Embassy," sources told ANI.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has advised its nationals to go near bomb shelters in case they hear any air sirens or bomb warnings. “As you are aware, Ukraine is under Martial law, which has made movement difficult," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry also assured the Indian citizen that it is making alternate arrangements for evacuations since the airspace is closed. “As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians," said V Muraleedharan, MoS MEA.

MEA also said that to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, teams are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania.

We will handle the evacuation with utmost precaution. Roadways have been mapped out to evacuate Indian nationals from Kyiv and reach safer places, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said

