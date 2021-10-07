Indians keen to visit UAE, says survey

NEW DELHI: With countries gradually reopening borders for tourists following vaccine acceptance and easing of restrictions, Indians are displaying a strong intent to travel to the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi). More than 85% of surveyed said they were keen to travel between October and December. While 77% said they are interested in international holidays, 60% indicated an interest in visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the Expo 2020, Dubai, being a special attraction. Expo 2020 Dubai, that started on 1 October will continue up to 31 March.

These are the findings of a survey conducted by Thomas Cook India, an integrated travel services company, and its group company SOTC Travel. The company surveyed 2,500 of its customers across Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, among others, mini-metros like Pune and tier 2 & 3 markets such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Madurai, Kochi, Indore, Cuttack, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Surat.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head – Holidays, MICE, visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, said, “The survey reveals strong appeal across range of traveller segments – from India’s millennials, families, students, and business to our MICE corporate and across India’s metros as well as tier 2-3 source markets." MICE stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, and Exhibitions, encompassing business events.

He added that for them MICE would be a strong segment driver and that they have designed unique programmes for corporates.

Daniel D’souza, president and country head of SOTC Travel added that customers are looking at longer stays compared to shorter trips in the past.

According to Statista, India’s outbound tourism market size in 2019 was close to 27 million. This, however, wasn’t a significant increase over 2018 when the number of outbound travellers was 26.2 million. ResearchandMarkets.com said that Indian Outbound Tourism Market is expected to surpass $42 billion by the end of 2024.

