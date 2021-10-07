Indians keen to visit UAE, says survey

NEW DELHI: With countries gradually reopening borders for tourists following vaccine acceptance and easing of restrictions, Indians are displaying a strong intent to travel to the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi). More than 85% of surveyed said they were keen to travel between October and December. While 77% said they are interested in international holidays, 60% indicated an interest in visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the Expo 2020, Dubai, being a special attraction. Expo 2020 Dubai, that started on 1 October will continue up to 31 March.

