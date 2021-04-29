Indians make oxygen at home. The results are dangerous

In five days of posting it, Rahul Soni’s homemade oxygen video has accumulated 150,000 views. “This is the first video of mine that has been so popular," said the engineering student from Ajmer. “But I have put in a disclaimer. I don’t own any responsibility. Make it at your own risk. Two people have sent me videos asking me if they have done it all right. I told them to consult a doctor before trying it on a covid patient." He, too, was inspired by the news to take the matter into his own hands. “Common person shouldn’t even have to worry about whether the government will supply oxygen or not. It should be readily available if such an epidemic is raging—that too for two years," he said.