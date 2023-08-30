Indians are much more likely to believe that the country's power is on the rise compared to the rest of the world, according to a new Pew study. Some 70 per cent of Indian respondents believed that India had become 'influential', compared with a median of 28 per cent of adults in 19 other countries around the world. The findings of the Pew study are based on a survey of 30,861 people from India and 23 other countries conducted between 20 February and 22 May.

The study also reveals that in the 19 other countries, 48 per cent of respondents said that India's influence has not changed much in recent years, compared to only 19 per cent of Indians who would agree with this statement.

Similarly, while 79 per cent of Indians have a favourable view of PM Modi, including 55 per cent who have a very favourable view, only around 37 per cent of people in 12 countries have confidence in PM Modi to make the right foreign policy decisions.

Notably, India is viewed favourably in most countries, with a median of 46 per cent of adults in 23 countries saying they have a favourable view of India, compared to just 34 per cent who say they have an unfavourable view.

Majority of Indians see Russia and US favourably:

A majority of Indians hold a positive view of Russia and have confidence in President Vladimir Putin's ability to do the right thing in world affairs. The Pew data shows that 57 per cent of Indians view Russia favourably, compared to a median of 14 per cent adults across 22 countries.

In addition, 65 per cent of Indians view the US favourably, which is higher than in any other country surveyed. Meanwhile, India is the only middle-income country surveyed where a majority of respondents have an unfavourable view of China.