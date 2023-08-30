Indians more likely to believe India has become ‘influential’ compared to the world, says Pew study1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST
70% of Indians believe India has become influential compared to 28% of adults in 19 other countries, according to Pew study.
Indians are much more likely to believe that the country's power is on the rise compared to the rest of the world, according to a new Pew study. Some 70 per cent of Indian respondents believed that India had become 'influential', compared with a median of 28 per cent of adults in 19 other countries around the world. The findings of the Pew study are based on a survey of 30,861 people from India and 23 other countries conducted between 20 February and 22 May.