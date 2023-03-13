Indians most arrested for crimes in THIS country; China comes next

Indians most arrested for crimes in THIS country; China comes next1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 01:50 PM IST
- The report further stated that most of the Indians arrested are charged with the crime of custom evasion which is 13 and followed by five arrests for dealing in counterfeit currency
In what not-so-good news for Indians staying or going to other countries, the official Nepal police data has stated that when it comes to crimes being committed by foreign nationals in the country, Indians were at the top and followed by Chinese nationals at the second place.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×