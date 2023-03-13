Indians most arrested for crimes in THIS country; China comes next

In what not-so-good news for Indians staying or going to other countries, the official Nepal police data has stated that when it comes to crimes being committed by foreign nationals in the country, Indians were at the top and followed by Chinese nationals at the second place.

According to a report published in ‘The Kathmandu Post’ about 92 foreign nationals in Nepal have been arrested and the people arrested belong from atleast 27 different countries. However, it was the Indians who were at the top as Nepal police filed cases against 27 Indian nationals which is followed by 22 Chinese nationals at the second spot.

The report further stated that most of the Indians arrested are charged with the crime of custom evasion which is 13 and followed by five arrests for dealing in counterfeit currency. The other crime which is committed by the Indians includes dealing in contraband drugs, extortion, and kidnapping among others.

Meanwhile, there has been a significant increase in seizures of drugs in India over the past five years, with the darknet and maritime routes emerging as the preferred modes of trafficking, according to a UN narcotics watchdog.

The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) in its 2022 Annual Report, released on Thursday, also noted "proactive regulations" by India to deal with the illicit manufacture of large quantities of synthetic drugs.

The illicit cultivation of cannabis for domestic consumption and trafficking continues in South Asia, with Bangladesh, India and Nepal most frequently mentioned as countries of origin, departure and transit for cannabis herb originating in South Asia in the period 2016–2020.

*with agency inputs