Indians no closer to finding a viable Oppn1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:23 PM IST
With just over a year to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indians remain divided on the question of a viable alternative to the seemingly invincible Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level. Even Congress supporters are not strongly convinced that their preferred party can offer a viable Opposition, with the ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra doing little to move the needle, showed the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey.
