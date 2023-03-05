Indians no closer to finding a viable Oppn

In the previous survey, the AAP had appeared to be gaining a foothold on the national scene fresh off its victory in Punjab in early 2022. But later that year, the party made only a small dent in Gujarat and none at all in Himachal Pradesh. The survey reflected this stagnation of fortunes: The party’s support base did not see any growth. Overall, the BJP was the preferred party for 40% of the respondents, Congress for 11%, and AAP for 6% (Refer to Part 3 of the series: https://bit.ly/3ZrgdjO.)