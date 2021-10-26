It finally ended at 74.96 against the American currency. On Monday, the rupee had declined by 18 paise to close at 75.08 against the US currency.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 93.80.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 383.21 points or 0.63% higher at 61,350.26, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 143 points or 0.79% to close at 18,268.40.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.40% to $85.65 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,459.10 crore, as per exchange data.