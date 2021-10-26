Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rupee recovers 12 paise to end at 74.96 against US dollar

Rupee recovers 12 paise to end at 74.96 against US dollar

Premium
On Monday, the rupee had declined by 18 paise to close at 75.08 against the US currency.
1 min read . 05:20 PM IST PTI

  • At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.95 and a low of 75.17 during the day trade

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The rupee snapped its two-session losing streak to settle 12 paise higher at 74.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities. 

The rupee snapped its two-session losing streak to settle 12 paise higher at 74.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities. 

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.95 and a low of 75.17 during the day trade. 

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.05 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.95 and a low of 75.17 during the day trade. 

It finally ended at 74.96 against the American currency. On Monday, the rupee had declined by 18 paise to close at 75.08 against the US currency. 

It finally ended at 74.96 against the American currency. On Monday, the rupee had declined by 18 paise to close at 75.08 against the US currency. 

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 93.80. 

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 93.80. 

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 383.21 points or 0.63% higher at 61,350.26, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 143 points or 0.79% to close at 18,268.40. 

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 383.21 points or 0.63% higher at 61,350.26, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 143 points or 0.79% to close at 18,268.40. 

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.40% to $85.65 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth 2,459.10 crore, as per exchange data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Salary hikes in UK see biggest increase in 13 years

Premium

Aryan Khan bail hearing adjourned till tomorrow by Bomb ...

Premium

India to develop container-based mobile hospitals: Heal ...

Premium

India, ADB sign $4.5 million loan to support urban mobi ...

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.40% to $85.65 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth 2,459.10 crore, as per exchange data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Salary hikes in UK see biggest increase in 13 years

Premium

Aryan Khan bail hearing adjourned till tomorrow by Bomb ...

Premium

India to develop container-based mobile hospitals: Heal ...

Premium

India, ADB sign $4.5 million loan to support urban mobi ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!