New Delhi: Indians placed a record 6.5 million food-delivery orders online on New Year's Eve 2023, 18% more than last year, according to data released on Thursday by Redseer Strategy Consultants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“New Year’s Eve 2023 (NYE23) proved to be eventful for India’s food-delivery platforms as gross orders during the day was a record 6.5 million, or 18% higher in comparison to NYE22. NYE22 itself was massive, seeing 5.5 million orders placed compared to 5 million in NYE21," Redseer said.

The trend was broad-based, according to Redseer’s big-data analysis on consumer behaviour, with metros, tier-1 cities and others reporting similar growth in order volumes on 31 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Food-delivery firms Swiggy and Zomato had teams dedicated to handling the high volume of orders. Zomato said orders on its app on New Year's Eve 2023 touched an all-time high. “The company has fulfilled nearly as many orders on New Year's Eve 2023 alone as the combined total of orders from New Year's Eves 2015 through 2020," the company said on 1 January. An estimated 3.2 lakh delivery partners were deployed across its food-delivery and quick-commerce platforms, the company said.

Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart also broke all previous records across on New Year's Eve, said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy food marketplace.

"Every NYE, consumers are increasingly ordering food online. It has become an integral part of New Year celebrations," Redseer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The average order value (AOV) on the day was 30% higher than on other days last year. This, according to Redseer, was thanks to people coming together to celebrate, and an increase in dessert orders on the day. Many people ordered from premium restaurants to treat themselves, it added.

Typically, food ordering platforms see a huge spike in orders on days such as Diwali and Holi, or for important cricket matches during the IPL and the World Cup. There are up to 20 days in a year on which food-delivery orders spike, but 31 December remains the biggest of them all, Redseer said.

Abhijit Routray, associate partner at Redseer, said, “Spike days like the IPL, cricket world cups, Diwali, NYE and so on are critical for online food delivery services as customers order and spend more. It is also important for brands and platforms to be able to cater to the increased load on these days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It was heartening to see the jubilation in the ecosystem on NYE23 with a record number of orders being delivered. Customers reported high satisfaction with the services. The fact that momentum was seen across India is a testament to the size of the opportunity here."

