Indians prefer to buy television sets online: CMR

Amazon is the foremost choice of consumers when it comes to online TV purchases, and scores highest among online e-commerce portals when it comes to brand trust (71%), convenience (67%) and value (65%).
NEW DELHI: Most Indians prefer buying television sets online these days, medium with three of five offline buyers keen on exploring their next TV purchase online. Among online buyers, Amazon is the most preferred online site for the purchase, while Croma is the preferred destination for offline buyers, according to data from Cyber Media Research (CMR).
The study was conducted in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, with findings showing that ease of home delivery, range of choices, and affordable payment offers were the key factors influencing online TV purchases. More consumers in post-pandemic India want to purchase their next TV online, the study said, attributing the shift to the increased digital fluency over the past two years.
“In-home entertainment has taken an entirely new meaning in the new normal. While Indians generally hold onto their TV for an average of eight years, more consumers are now seeking to upgrade their entertainment experiences with the latest TV," said Satya Mohanty, Head- Industry Consulting Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).
Cord-cutting is now a key trend amongst consumers, with internet connectivity in TVs being a key purchase driver, he noted.
Amazon is the foremost choice of consumers when it comes to online TV purchases, and scores highest among online e-commerce portals when it comes to brand trust (71%), convenience (67%) and value (65%).
Croma leads in offline retail. Interestingly, three in every five offline TV buyers are exploring their next TV purchase online, the study said.
“Beyond the born-on-the-internet generation, our study findings point to a shift in the mindset of traditional offline consumers. While touch and feel has been a key part of their purchase journey, they are now more open to exploring TV purchase online," said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).
The research found that five in every 11 users have bought or planning to buy a new TV in order to upgrade from the old, regular TV to a smart TV.
The top three sources of awareness as well as major influencers for TV purchase include friends/family (65%), online portals (59%) and social media (46%). Screen size (75%), slim frame (69%) and advanced design (66%) top the list of user considerations, when it comes to design aesthetics on new TVs.
Among online consumers, doorstep delivery (60%) is the most important trigger to buy TV online. Value for money and trust are the key drivers for shopping TVs online.
