New Delhi: Despite economic challenges, a majority of Indian travellers are confident about their future travel plans, said a new report by hotel and travel booking platform Booking.com. About 61% Indians have no intention of postponing their travel plans in the next 12 months.

It said in its Asia Pacific Travel Confidence Index report that it surveyed 11 markets in the region and India is the second most confident when it comes to travellers, behind Hong Kong and followed by China, Singapore and Taiwan.

But several challenges have impacted travel or its intent including inflation, geopolitical instability, climate change and supply chain disruptions. This year, it said it saw a paradox with 86% of Indian travellers being optimistic about their future travel plans. A little over half the people it surveyed -- 59% -- intend to maintain the number of trips they take and 68% will increase travel expenditure budgets for the year ahead.

In terms of exploring their own country, less than half -- 43% -- domestic travellers said they’d like to explore India. Within India, 71% want to travel to North India, 60% lean towards destinations in South India, 41% West India, 37% North East India, 16% East India and 13% opted for central India.

Discounted travel is a big motivator too. To save on travel costs 39% are inclined to plan their trips around travel discounts and deals, 38% would travel during off-peak season and 36% would take advantage of staying with friends or family to save on travel costs.

Santosh Kumar, country manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “Along with the high travel confidence that places India among the top three countries, Indian travellers are also most keen to prioritise sustainable travel. We are confident that the travel sector will continue to thrive in the years to come with this zest and enthusiasm for travelling among people."

The company said it conducted the research through Milieu Insight with a sample of 8,800 respondents across 11 countries and territories across APAC, about 800 each from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.