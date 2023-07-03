Indians rank second among confident travellers in Asia-Pacific after Hong Kong: Report2 min read 03 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST
But several challenges have impacted travel or its intent including inflation, geopolitical instability, climate change and supply chain disruptions.
New Delhi: Despite economic challenges, a majority of Indian travellers are confident about their future travel plans, said a new report by hotel and travel booking platform Booking.com. About 61% Indians have no intention of postponing their travel plans in the next 12 months.
