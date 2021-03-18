BENGALURU: Nearly a year into the pandemic, Indians have retained the habit of playing mobile games, with gaming platforms seeing a 1.5 times increase in unique user count from February (pre-lockdown) to December (post lockdown) in 2020, said a report from mobile advertising unicorn, InMobi.

India is the fifth largest mobile gaming market in the world, and close to 44% of the population is expected to be playing online games on their devices by 2022.

Titled ‘Mobile Gaming Report 2021’, the report said of the total users surveyed, close to 45% started playing online games due to the pandemic. This resulted in a spike in the amount of time spent on mobile gaming as well as the number of apps they experimented with.

About 80% of survey respondents said they continue to play one mobile game every day. Among committed gamers, 40% spent more time on gaming apps while 38% increased the variety of games played.

Further, accessibility and affordability of smartphones and high-speed internet are some of the factors which have made mobile gaming a popular source of entertainment, regardless of age and location.

The report highlights that women constitute 43% of the mobile gaming audience in India of which 12% are in the age group of 25-44 and 28% are over 45 years.

According to InMobi, Indians play mobile games in multiple short spurts during the day. Close to 40% of the respondents who participated in the InMobi survey indicated that they usually play in 10-minute sessions - in between meetings, chores, meals.

“Mobile gaming accelerated due to the lockdown in India as people continued to shelter at place and work from home. What was seemingly an emerging trend is now a lasting behavior with a 1.5x growth in gaming users. With over 80% of mobile gamers playing every day, it has evolved to become an integral part of the connected consumer’s life!," said Vasuta Agarwal, managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi.

According to the report, committed Indian gamers love experimenting with new games.

More than half of the survey respondents said they download a new game every week with over 40% having more than three games on their smartphones at any given time. Casual and card, puzzle and board games are a popular choice among all gamers.

Data also shows that 74% of the gamers prefer to watch gaming advertisements over in-app purchases in order to move to the next stage in the game. They also boast of a high ad recall, with 60% being able to recall an ad seen in or during a game.

“Gaming is one of the most scalable channels for brands to reach diverse target audiences. ...Gaming is the biggest opportunity for brands to maximize impact with video and other engaging formats in 2021," added Agarwal.

