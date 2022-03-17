Indians spent less than 10 lakh on weddings, says survey

NEW DELHI: Traditionally, allocating a budget to a wedding was the job of families, but as millennial couples take charge and plan their own weddings, budgets have drastically changed, found a new survey. Half of the survey respondents said their preferable budget was less than ₹10 lakh, with 25% of couples opting for ₹5-10 lakh as their preferable budget, said WeddingWire India, a subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, an online marketplace for wedding professionals, that released survey statistics on wedding planning.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}