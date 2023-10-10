Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'Indians stand firmly with Israel': PM Modi receives update from Benjamin Netanyahu amid war with Hamas
BREAKING NEWS

'Indians stand firmly with Israel': PM Modi receives update from Benjamin Netanyahu amid war with Hamas

Anwesha Mitra

Modi expresses support for Israel amid ongoing war.

A man carries two Israeli flags during a pro-Israel rally outside of Israeli Embassy on October 8, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday and reiterated support for the other country. War broke out last week in the region following a surprise attack from Hamas extremists. Fighting over the past four days has claimed nearly 2,000 lives and injured thousands of others.

“I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he tweeted.

More to come…

Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 03:35 PM IST
