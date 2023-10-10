Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday and reiterated support for the other country. War broke out last week in the region following a surprise attack from Hamas extremists. Fighting over the past four days has claimed nearly 2,000 lives and injured thousands of others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he tweeted.

