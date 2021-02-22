Indians still hungry for fast food: Report

Fast food chain Burger King reported a blockbuster IPO last year; meanwhile Jubilant Foodworks, that operates the Domino's pizza franchise in India recently revised its potential store opening target in India from the earlier 2,000 to 3,000. The management, however, did not give a definite timeline for opening these stores. Domino's, that opened stores in India in the 90s, has over 1,300 outlets in India. The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings

