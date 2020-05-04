Indians stranded abroad will be brought back by aircraft, naval ships: MHA

New Delhi: The Union government has set out a detailed plan to bring back Indians who continue to remain stranded abroad, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

While the Centre has said that Indians who have "compelling grounds" to return, the Centre's efforts to rescue Indians who have been caught in other nations has continued over the last four months.

Issuing a directive on Monday, the Union Home Ministry said: "The government of India is facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel will be arranged by aircraft and naval ships."

While MHA has drafted a standard operating procedure, it said that Indian embassies and high commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indians. The facility however, "would be made available on payment basis. No scheduled commercial flights will be arranged for air travel".

The ministry also stated that though all passengers will be screened before they board, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.

"On reaching the destination everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in institutional quarantine on payment basis," the home ministry added.

At the same time, the Centre has also instructed state governments to make arrangements for testing and quarantine facilities, across the country.

