Indians stuck in Ukraine asked to fill this form 'urgently' for evacuation

Indians stuck in Ukraine asked to fill this form 'urgently' for evacuation2 min read . 02:26 PM IST
- The official Twitter account of the Indian embassy posted a Google form asking for basic details such as name, passport number and current location
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Ukraine need to urgently fill up a Google form with all their details for immediate evacuation, the Indian embassy in Ukraine informed on Sunday.
Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Ukraine need to urgently fill up a Google form with all their details for immediate evacuation, the Indian embassy in Ukraine informed on Sunday.
The official Twitter account of the Indian embassy posted a Google form asking for basic details such as name, passport number and current location.
The official Twitter account of the Indian embassy posted a Google form asking for basic details such as name, passport number and current location.
The Indian embassy tweet read, "All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS."
The Indian embassy tweet read, "All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS."
"Be Safe Be Strong," the tweet said.
"Be Safe Be Strong," the tweet said.
The Google form requires the Indian nationals to enter their email ID, full name, age, gender, passport number, address in Ukraine, contact number in Ukraine and contact number in India.
The Google form requires the Indian nationals to enter their email ID, full name, age, gender, passport number, address in Ukraine, contact number in Ukraine and contact number in India.
The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Kyiv pressed the West to toughen sanctions and deliver more weapons to repel Russia's attack now in its 11th day.
The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Kyiv pressed the West to toughen sanctions and deliver more weapons to repel Russia's attack now in its 11th day.
Ukrainian police said there was relentless Russian shelling and air raids in the northeast Kharkiv region, reporting many casualties, while the U.N. World Health Organization said there had been several attacks on Ukrainian healthcare facilities.
Ukrainian police said there was relentless Russian shelling and air raids in the northeast Kharkiv region, reporting many casualties, while the U.N. World Health Organization said there had been several attacks on Ukrainian healthcare facilities.
Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame over Saturday's failed ceasefire to allow civilians to flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Ukraine said more talks were set for Monday, but Russia was less definitive.
Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame over Saturday's failed ceasefire to allow civilians to flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Ukraine said more talks were set for Monday, but Russia was less definitive.
People who have been able escape Ukraine spilled into neighbouring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere, Ukrainian Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on those in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.
People who have been able escape Ukraine spilled into neighbouring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere, Ukrainian Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on those in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.
"We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities," he said in an address on Saturday night.
"We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities," he said in an address on Saturday night.
British military intelligence said on Sunday that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine, comparing the tactics to those Russia used in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016. But it said Ukrainian resistance was slowing the advance.
British military intelligence said on Sunday that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine, comparing the tactics to those Russia used in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016. But it said Ukrainian resistance was slowing the advance.
"The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia," British military intelligence said.
"The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia," British military intelligence said.
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas.
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas.
"Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, saying WHO had confirmed attacks on "several" healthcare centres, causing multiple deaths and injuries.
"Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, saying WHO had confirmed attacks on "several" healthcare centres, causing multiple deaths and injuries.
He made no mention of Russia in his tweet.
He made no mention of Russia in his tweet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched what he calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, reiterated that he wanted a neutral Ukraine that had been "demilitarised" and "denazified." He likened Western sanctions "to a declaration of war," adding: "Thank God it has not come to that."
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched what he calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, reiterated that he wanted a neutral Ukraine that had been "demilitarised" and "denazified." He likened Western sanctions "to a declaration of war," adding: "Thank God it has not come to that."
Ukraine and Western countries have decried Putin's reasons as a baseless pretext for the invasion and have imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow and crippling its economy.
Ukraine and Western countries have decried Putin's reasons as a baseless pretext for the invasion and have imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow and crippling its economy.
With agency inputs
With agency inputs
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!