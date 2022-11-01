Indians suffer more from coronary artery disease, says study

“The study found that the mean vessel diameters for males were significantly larger than those for females, but when indexed to Body Surface Area, these values are not significant. There had been assumption that Asians and particularly Indians have increased risk for atherosclerosis (fatty deposit in arteries) because of their small coronary artery diameters. However, from our observational study, it is proved that the coronary artery dimensions in Indian population are not small, but it is due to their small Body Surface Area. Thus, the rationale for small dimensions of arteries being a risk factor for coronary artery disease is not valid in Indian population," said Dr Ashwani Mehta, author & senior consultant, department of cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.