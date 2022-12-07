Indians throng Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, second highest after Saudi Arabia

“Sports has always been a powerful magnate. The Olympics, F1 Racing, Wimbledon, and FIFA World Cup have always had their charm, not counting the cricket World Cup and other cricket tourneys globally. FIFA World Cup this time is right next door. Tickets too have been easier to procure as crowds from Europe and LataAm have been thinner in attendance. Not all Indians at the World Cup are from India. A predominant number are NRIs and from GCC countries."A large number of World Cup visitors are at thecorporate expense - dealers, vendors, and partners are on ‘incentive’ tours.The individual self-playing soccer Indian fans are far less numerous. Attending global sports events is fun and imparts bragging rights - important for social esteem and social media," said Dr Sandeep Goyal MD Rediffusion.