Indians unable to access Maldives Foreign Ministry website amid row over Chinese research vessel
New Delhi is closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese ship, which is en route to the Maldives and is expected to reach Male by 8 February
The Maldivian foreign ministry on Tuesday blocked access to its website for Indians amid a fresh row over a Chinese research vessel which is expected to reach the Maldives in days. The development comes as the India-Maldives diplomatic ties are at an all-time low after the election of Mohamed Muizzu as the President of the island nation.