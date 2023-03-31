Foreign travel turns summer favourite despite high fares2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:50 AM IST
While Dubai, London, Singapore and Maldives are favourite destinations, travel portals have also seen an increase in queries for Bangkok, the US, Australia, and Europe, including France, Italy and Spain.
New Delhi: Many Indians are looking to travel to overseas for the summer holidays despite a 60-70% rise in air fare on several routes and delays in processing visas, industry experts said.
