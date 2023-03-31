Foreign travel turns summer favourite despite high fares

“We have been seeing sustained demand from Indians for travelling to Australia, with a recovery rate of 87% compared to pre-covid arrivals as of January, according to Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS). India is maintaining its rank as the 4th inbound source market for Australia and maybe the first to recover to pre-covid levels this year," said Nishant Kashikar, country manager for India and the Gulf at Tourism Australia, said.

