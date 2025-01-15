Why Indians are losing a lot of money due to visa rejections
SummaryA Mint analysis of visa applications data released by several developed countries, which are considered aspirational travel destinations, paints a sobering picture for Indians, with an increase in visa rejection rates.
Last month, at the peak of India’s year-end holiday season, social media was abuzz with news of many Indian travellers facing visa rejections by the UAE. Several Indians shared their travails in securing visas to a country largely perceived as friendly to travellers. Seen among the favourites, the UAE was the destination for one in four (24.8%) outbound Indians between January and October last year.