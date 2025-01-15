Why Indians are losing a lot of money due to visa rejections

For every 100 applications submitted, around 33 in New Zealand, 30 in Australia, 16 in the US, and 17 in the UK were rejected in the latest 12-month period for which data was collected. The rejection rate was 16% in the Schengen area nations in 2023. Compared with the refusal rates in 2019, New Zealand and Australia lead the list with a 20-percentage-point (pp) and 14-pp rise in rejection rate, followed by the UK (6 pp) and the European Union (5 pp). Only the US has seen a drop in rejection rates, by 11 pp.