Indians’ wanderlust to fuel spending

“A large part of the growth in travel will come in the form of alternative accommodations and the shift in the way people book from offline travel bookings to online will continue. Today, we are very bullish on the ‘India opportunity’, largely because the country has one of the youngest populations around the world and the country’s GDP is one of the fastest growing," said Santosh Kumar, country head, Indian subcontinent and Indonesia of Booking.com, owned by the Netherlands-based Booking Holdings.