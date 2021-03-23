New Delhi: A majority of Indians want the government to create a code of regulation for online fantasy sports (OFS) sector, revealed the findings of a report by LocalCircles, an online community platform. Around 68% citizens said that they want the government to regulate this sector.

A good 63% citizens are not in favour of government giving legal recognition and protection to online fantasy sports platforms, while 28% citizens are open to government recognition.

Interestingly though 49% supported self-regulation for the sector, 34% want the government to act as a regulator.

The survey received more than 50,000 responses from over 21,000 unique citizens located in 309 districts of India. While 47% respondents were from tier 1 districts, 29% from tier 2 districts and 24% were located in tier 3, 4 and rural districts of India. 69% respondents were men while 31% were women.

As per the survey, approximately 12% citizens are either playing online fantasy sports or have someone in the family playing it.

It is to be noted that though courts in India have mostly decided in favour of online fantasy sports platforms calling them skill gaming instead of gambling, six states in India including Assam, Odisha, Telangana, Nagaland, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh have banned fantasy sports.

Among respondents, only 12% said it can be classified as “skill gaming", whereas the majority of 67% said it‘s “gambling". On the other hand, 21% of citizens who voted for “can’t say" suggested that they have not played any online fantasy games, or don‘t know if such games can be classified as skill gaming or gambling.

The survey also highlighted the concerns of citizens towards the advertising and marketing promotions by these platforms in the country especially during popular tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL) which attracts millions of viewers across age groups. The report said that the majority - 54% of citizens said that these platforms “should not be permitted to show advertisements at all", while 10% said “can‘t say". Only 36% citizens support advertising by fantasy gaming platforms; 25% want appropriate visible and audible warnings in place and 6% said “only surrogate or indirect advertising should be permitted like liquor, tobacco, etc".

Citizens also said that online fantasy sports advertising should be made more responsible; 57% want celebrities to also talk about the risk of loss in ads. Around 20% respondents said “celebrities should be barred from advertising for such platforms", 17% said “platforms should not be permitted to show advertisement".

“If the consumer is informed of the risks effectively via advertisements as well as while they are engaging on the platform, the responsibility of making an informed choice then lies with the consumer. While such an approach may impact growth in the immediate term for the platforms, it is likely to provide responsible long-term growth and will change the discussion with state administrators from ban/no ban to how to operate with increased responsibly and let the consumer make the choice," said Sachin Taparia, managing director of LocalCircles.

Recently, government’s think tank NITI Aayog has issued guidelines to regulate the sector, which stood at ₹2,400 crore in FY20, through a self-regulatory body along with a framework of possible rules and standards for the sector. LocalCircles said it will be sharing the inputs of the survey with NITI Aayog and related stakeholders across all states in India.

