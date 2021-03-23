Indians want govt to regulate online fantasy sports sector: Report

The survey also highlighted the concerns of citizens towards the advertising and marketing promotions by these platforms in the country especially during popular tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL) which attracts millions of viewers across age groups. The report said that the majority - 54% of citizens said that these platforms “should not be permitted to show advertisements at all", while 10% said “can‘t say". Only 36% citizens support advertising by fantasy gaming platforms; 25% want appropriate visible and audible warnings in place and 6% said “only surrogate or indirect advertising should be permitted like liquor, tobacco, etc".