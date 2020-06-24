Indian citizens will soon be able to apply for chip-based electronic passport. "The procurement process for the production of electronic-passport is underway," S Jaishankar, Union minister of external affairs said today. The introduction of chip-enabled e-passport will strengthen the security purpose, he added.

On the occasion of the Passport Seva Divas, Jaishankar said the central government plans to open a post office passport seva kendra in every Lok Sabha constituency of India. At present, there are passport offices in 488 Lok Sabha constituencies.

What is e-passport?

An e-passport contains an electronic chip that holds the information printed on the passport's data page. The biometric data of the travellers are also saved in that chip.

Travellers will no longer need to wait in queues at the immigration counters. The new e-passport can be scanned within a few minutes. However, e-passport would be a bit heavier and thicker than the regular passport that we use.

This chip-enabled electronic passport will help curb the menace of fake passport, believes the central government. If anyone tries to tamper the chip, the passport authentication will be failed. It is also designed in a way that the data present on the passport cannot be wiped remotely.





At least 120 countries including the United Kingdom and the United States, Germany already have bio-metric electronic-passport.













