With the ongoing vaccination drive, Indians have gained confidence expressing an inclination to travel to either visit relatives or take vacations at destinations with low impact of covid-19, according to a report by EY. This indicates a rebound in the travel segment, albeit domestic, which is inching towards pre-covid levels.
The Life in Pandemic report, which surveyed a sample of 800-plus people—professionals and students between 18 and 54 years of age residing in tier I and II cities—stated that 56% had already travelled by the end of January 2021 and 43% were willing to travel soon. Of those who have travelled, 82% expressed willingness to travel again. But there is a sense of maintaining precautions on their own instead of depending on others.
Over half the participants (61%) felt moderately safe when travelling to their destinations and were proactively taking extra precautions such as carrying sanitizers (96%), packing normal masks (79%) or N95 masks (47%) and their own food (56%) to avoid any stops.