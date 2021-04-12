Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indians willing to travel despite second wave-led uncertainty

Indians willing to travel despite second wave-led uncertainty

However, people are taking precautions and safety into account.
1 min read . 12:47 AM IST Saumya Tewari

The Life in Pandemic report, which surveyed a sample of 800-plus people stated that 56% had already travelled by the end of January 2021 and 43% were willing to travel soon

With the ongoing vaccination drive, Indians have gained confidence expressing an inclination to travel to either visit relatives or take vacations at destinations with low impact of covid-19, according to a report by EY. This indicates a rebound in the travel segment, albeit domestic, which is inching towards pre-covid levels.

The Life in Pandemic report, which surveyed a sample of 800-plus people—professionals and students between 18 and 54 years of age residing in tier I and II cities—stated that 56% had already travelled by the end of January 2021 and 43% were willing to travel soon. Of those who have travelled, 82% expressed willingness to travel again. But there is a sense of maintaining precautions on their own instead of depending on others.

Over half the participants (61%) felt moderately safe when travelling to their destinations and were proactively taking extra precautions such as carrying sanitizers (96%), packing normal masks (79%) or N95 masks (47%) and their own food (56%) to avoid any stops.

