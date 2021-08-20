"The Indian government should raise this issue with the Canadian government. This is crazy to travel to a third country just to take a RT-PCR test. If the Canadian authorities do not trust the quality of tests here, they can specify particular labs or set up some facilities at the Indian airport. One year of their studies has already passed and its a practical course so if they don't go to university this year, the whole experience of study abroad will be a waste for them," he added.