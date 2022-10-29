Indians worry about unemployment, corruption; inflation concerns wane

“India is still reeling under the collateral impact of the prolonged coronavirus and global slowdown of the economy due to the war in Ukraine, which are impacting jobs, leading to rise in corruption, crime and social inequality. Even the inflation impact is manifesting itself though India is better placed than its global counterparts due to the government steps to keep the fuel prices in check. Floods and adverse climate impact is making urban Indians worry about climate change. These issues need to be addressed by the government first," he said.