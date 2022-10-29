Indians worry about unemployment, corruption; inflation concerns wane

Globally, citizens were worried about issues around poverty and social inequality, unemployment, crime and violence and financial and political corruption.
New Delhi: Urban Indians worried about unemployment, and financial and political corruption, according to a survey by Ipsos. Interestingly, while two in ten of urban Indians were worried about inflation, India was placed last among the 29 markets surveyed in its worry around inflation, as per the October findings of the survey ‘What Worries the World’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Urban Indians worried about unemployment, and financial and political corruption, according to a survey by Ipsos. Interestingly, while two in ten of urban Indians were worried about inflation, India was placed last among the 29 markets surveyed in its worry around inflation, as per the October findings of the survey ‘What Worries the World’.
For global citizens, inflation remained a top concern, showing a 2% increase over the previous month. Globally, citizens were worried about issues around poverty and social inequality, unemployment, crime and violence and financial and political corruption.
For global citizens, inflation remained a top concern, showing a 2% increase over the previous month. Globally, citizens were worried about issues around poverty and social inequality, unemployment, crime and violence and financial and political corruption.
Ipsos conducted the survey among citizens in 29 countries between 23 September and 7 October via the Ipsos Online Panel system. The Ipsos ‘What Worries the World’ survey tracks public opinion on the most important social and political issues across countries today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ipsos conducted the survey among citizens in 29 countries between 23 September and 7 October via the Ipsos Online Panel system. The Ipsos ‘What Worries the World’ survey tracks public opinion on the most important social and political issues across countries today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Commenting on the findings, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos in India, said that the impact of the pandemic as well as the global slowdown is being felt in markets like India.
Commenting on the findings, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos in India, said that the impact of the pandemic as well as the global slowdown is being felt in markets like India.
“India is still reeling under the collateral impact of the prolonged coronavirus and global slowdown of the economy due to the war in Ukraine, which are impacting jobs, leading to rise in corruption, crime and social inequality. Even the inflation impact is manifesting itself though India is better placed than its global counterparts due to the government steps to keep the fuel prices in check. Floods and adverse climate impact is making urban Indians worry about climate change. These issues need to be addressed by the government first," he said.
“India is still reeling under the collateral impact of the prolonged coronavirus and global slowdown of the economy due to the war in Ukraine, which are impacting jobs, leading to rise in corruption, crime and social inequality. Even the inflation impact is manifesting itself though India is better placed than its global counterparts due to the government steps to keep the fuel prices in check. Floods and adverse climate impact is making urban Indians worry about climate change. These issues need to be addressed by the government first," he said.
Meanwhile, the survey also captures levels of optimism and pessimism among citizens vis-à-vis their countries. India overtook Indonesia to emerge as the second most positive market; majority of global citizens feel negative about their economies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the survey also captures levels of optimism and pessimism among citizens vis-à-vis their countries. India overtook Indonesia to emerge as the second most positive market; majority of global citizens feel negative about their economies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In fact, 76% urban Indians believe their country is moving in the right direction. Saudi Arabia held on to its pole position to remain the world’s most positive market with 93% of its citizens believing their country is on the right track.
In fact, 76% urban Indians believe their country is moving in the right direction. Saudi Arabia held on to its pole position to remain the world’s most positive market with 93% of its citizens believing their country is on the right track.
“India has pipped Indonesia to emerge the second-most positive market, with majority of urban Indians believing India is on the right track, showing overall the mood is quite optimistic unlike that of global citizens," Adarkar said.
“India has pipped Indonesia to emerge the second-most positive market, with majority of urban Indians believing India is on the right track, showing overall the mood is quite optimistic unlike that of global citizens," Adarkar said.