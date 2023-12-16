India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik hold bilateral talks in Delhi. Top 5 things to know

Livemint ( with inputs from ANI )

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arrival at Hyderabad House. The meeting aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Oman.

Premium Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik, center, as Indian President Droupadi Murmu watches during the ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman engaged in bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi over future collaborations between the two nations on December 16. The Sultan was welcomed by PM Modi upon arrival. The meeting aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Oman, as per an ANI report. Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, highlighted the significance of the encounter, saying it sets the stage for bilateral discussions. He wrote on X, “Giving a boost to 🇮🇳-🇴🇲 Strategic Partnership! PM Narendra Modi warmly received His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman at Hyderabad House, setting the stage for bilateral discussions. Agenda includes taking stock of bilateral ties and charting pathways for the future…" Here are the top 5 things to know: --- The Sultan's three-day State visit to India underscores the deepening friendship and cooperation between the two nations. The MEA highlighted this visit as a milestone in the diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Muscat, aiming to explore avenues for future collaborations. --- Earlier in the day, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu greeted him, followed by an inspection of a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services. --- PM Modi hosted a luncheon in honour of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, further fostering the diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.

— India and Oman share a rich historical, cultural, and economic relationship that spans over 5,000 years. Diplomatic relations were established in 1955 and further elevated to a strategic partnership in 2008. Oman holds a pivotal position as India's primary defence partner in the Gulf region, fostering robust defence cooperation.

— India also extended a special invitation to Oman to participate in the G20 Summit under India's Presidency. Oman's active involvement in over 150 working group meetings and various ministerial meetings underscores the growing collaboration between the two nations on a global platform.

