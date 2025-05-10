India-Pakistan conflict: Are schools, airports closed or opened today? Check state-wise list

Schools in various states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab are shut today, besides restricted timings for shopping malls in Mohali. Check the list below.

Garvit Bhirani
Published10 May 2025, 07:56 AM IST
An aerial view of the area around PWD Headquarters, ITO as the district administration conducts a drill to test newly installed air sirens over PWD Headquarters after the decision (Photo: Hindustan Times)
An aerial view of the area around PWD Headquarters, ITO as the district administration conducts a drill to test newly installed air sirens over PWD Headquarters after the decision (Photo: Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, some district administrations released orders regarding opening and closing of schools, time of shopping malls among others.

  1. Punjab's Mohali on Friday directed the closure of cinema halls and shopping malls from sunset to sunrise (8 pm to 6 am) till further orders.

2. The government has extended the closure of 24 airports like Chandigarh, Srinagar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Pathanko, Bikaner, Leh, Porbander and others, across the country till 5:29 am on May 15, which was initially till May 10.

3. All educational institutions in Panchkula are closed on Saturday.

4. Jammu and Kashmir has shut down schools, colleges, universities today.

5. Schools in Faridabad are closed today, reports said.

6. The Haryana government has cancelled the leaves of all personnel from police, health and fire services departments.

7. Numerous private schools in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal have announced advance summer vacation and shut down instead of their earlier scheduled dates in light of the prevailing situation.

8. According to RBI, banks will remain closed on May 10, 2025, since it is the second Saturday of the month.

Blasts heard in Srinagar

Blasts were heard in Srinagar city on Saturday morning, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at numerous places late last night, PTI reported. According to officials, they were heard near vital installations, including the airport. As soon as they were heard, sirens went off in the city.

Suspension of IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which showcases top players from around the world and attracts hundreds of millions of TV viewers, was paused with immediate effect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated. On Friday, it has suspended IPL for one week, AP reported.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” the BCCI said in a statement.

