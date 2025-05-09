India-Pakistan conflict: Govt eyes Chenab Rail Bridge for troop, supply movement
SummaryThe world’s tallest railway bridge, initially meant to connect Kashmir, could soon double as a vital military logistics corridor, as railways expedite operational readiness.
With tensions simmering with Pakistan, India’s railway ministry is exploring the possibility of opening the world’s tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River for the movement of defence personnel and essential supplies, according to two people aware of the development.