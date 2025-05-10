India-Pakistan Conflict: Hospitals on High Alert! emergency readiness ramps up amid escalating tensions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a meeting on Friday with senior health officials from Delhi government hospitals to assess emergency preparedness in response to the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, ANI reported citing official sources.

During the meeting, Gupta instructed hospital authorities to ensure all medical facilities are fully equipped to handle any crisis. Later, Gupta said, “Our government hospitals are all prepared for any situation. We have invited all the MDs and taken updates. A probe into updating on any shortage of staff or medicines is being done. The patients coming in will be treated through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Ayushman Vyay Vandana Scheme. The administration, doctors and hospitals must be ready.”

Delhi Medical Association says, ‘duty to rise to the occasion’ The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Friday called upon all members of the medical fraternity to act with resolve, responsibility, and readiness. The advisory from the Delhi Medical Association read, "As guardians of public health, it is our duty to rise to the occasion and support the nation in every possible manner."

The advisory included several instructions, including cancelling non-essential activities, enhancing hospital safety and preparedness and conducting mock drills, ANI reported.

"All socio-cultural, academic, or celebratory events must be suspended until the situation de-escalates. This is the time to prioritise national service over routine engagements. Hospitals and clinics must ensure enhanced safety protocols on premises. Emergency response systems should be reviewed. Stockpile essential medicines, surgical supplies, and blood units. Staff must be prepared for trauma care and surge capacity," read the advisory.

In accordance with Public Health Communication, the advisory said, “Doctors must actively counter misinformation, reassure the public, and support mental well-being through accurate, calm communication.” It also called upon coordination with the authorities and said, “Collaborate with local health departments, disaster management bodies, and defence medical teams as required.”

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhubaneswar announced the cancellation of all kinds of leave, including vacation and station leave in view of emerging circumstances.

Mumbai According to a report by Hindustan Times, Mumbai hospitals are ramping up preparedness by increasing bed capacity, conducting staff training, and stockpiling essential medicines, critical supplies, and blood reserves.

Mumbai’s state-run JJ Hospital has established two dedicated emergency wards spanning two floors, with a total of 52 beds, to manage potential medical crises. These wards are equipped with critical care infrastructure, including oxygen support, rapid triage systems, and emergency stockpiles of essential medicines, Hindustan Times reported.