India-Pakistan Conflict: Hospitals on High Alert! emergency readiness ramps up amid escalating tensions

During the meeting, Gupta instructed hospital authorities to ensure all medical facilities are fully equipped to handle any crisis. Later, Gupta said, “Our government hospitals are all prepared for any situation. We have invited all the MDs and taken updates. A probe into updating on any shortage of staff or medicines is being done. The patients coming in will be treated through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Ayushman Vyay Vandana Scheme. The administration, doctors and hospitals must be ready.”