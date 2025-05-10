India-Pakistan conflict: Indian civil airports get security boost with CISF's extended role amid rising tensions

In a bid to strengthen airport security, the BCAS has temporarily assigned the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the Aviation Security Group, focusing on cargo operation and the in-line hold baggage screening system, ANI reported.

“In a significant decision to boost security across Indian civil airports, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued an Official Memorandum (OM) dated May 9, 2025, temporarily extending the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the Aviation Security Group (ASG) to provide additional security cover to Cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS),” CISF.

Earlier on Friday, CRPF has deferred all transfer and posting orders and has postponed training courses for its personnel in view of the escalating military situation with Pakistan, official sources told ANI.

The CRPF has also postponed till June a number of scheduled training programmes to be held for the troops and the officers have issued directions that the manpower be "retained" at their place of deployment for any possible exigency and avoid unnecessary travel, they said, as reported by ANI.

CRPF currently has 65 battalions, amounting to around 65,000 to 66,000 personnel, deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter-terrorism operations and to support local law enforcement, ANI reported.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack—which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and one local guide—the heads of other security agencies like the BSF (Border Security Force) and CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) have also visited the region. With a strength of approximately 325,000 personnel, the CRPF is recognized as India’s primary internal security force.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after India conducted precision strikes on targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday. Pakistan responded with attempted strikes on Indian military sites on Thursday, which were successfully repelled by Indian forces."