India-Pakistan conflict LIVE: G7 countries condemn Pahalgam terror attack, urge immediate de-escalation

India-Pakistan conflict LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday, following a freesh wave of attacks launched by Pakistan.
For the second day in a row, enforced blackouts plunged Jammu, Jaisalmer, and Firozpur into darkness as tensions between India and Pakistan continued to escalate.
Residents in Jammu, Srinagar, and several other areas reported hearing loud explosions.
In Firozpur, three people sustained injuries after a Pakistani drone struck a residential locality on Friday night. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors said one of the victims is in critical condition.
G7 countries condemn Pahlagam terror attack
Meanwhile, the G7 countries have issued a statement amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
The statement read, “We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan.”
It added, “Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides. We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome.”
Stay tuned to LiveMint for all the latest updates
Pakistan's latest strikes come after India launched what has been described as the nation's biggest and deepest strike – Operation Sindoor — in which India targeted nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Explosions heard in over six areas
During the blackout, explosions were heard in over six areas including Samba, Poonch, Jammu, among others.
Speaking to ANI, Surjeet Kaur, a Jalandhar resident whose house was affected due to a Pakistani drone attack, shared her experience.
“A red coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours' houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off…” she said.
Fresh explosions have been reported from Srinagar on Saturday morning, ANI reported.
Pakistan launched attacks on 26 locations on Friday night. India carried out a retaliatory action following the attacks. Firing continues along the LoC at several locations, ANI reported citing people aware of the development.
Several houses and properties were damaged in Rajouri following a continuous series of explosions in the region, ANI reported citing visuals.
Three loud explosions were heard in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.
The G7 countries have issued a statement over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
The statement read, “We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan.”
The statement added, “Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides. We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome.”
ANI reported visuals of smoke emerging after a loud explosion at the Dibber area, Udhampur. Air Sirens can be heard from the region.
A blackout has been imposed in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. Explosions and sirens can be heard in this region, ANI reported.
A blackout has been imposed in Srinagar during the early hours of Saturday amid big explosions, locals said.
India-Pakistan conflict LIVE: Two big explosions were reported from Srinagar.
A blackout has been imposed for some time after some drones were reportedly sighted in Jalandhar, ANI reported.
A urgent media briefing is scheduled at early in the morning.