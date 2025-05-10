India-Pakistan conflict LIVE: G7 countries condemn Pahalgam terror attack, urge immediate de-escalation

India-Pakistan conflict LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday, following a freesh wave of attacks launched by Pakistan.

For the second day in a row, enforced blackouts plunged Jammu, Jaisalmer, and Firozpur into darkness as tensions between India and Pakistan continued to escalate.

Residents in Jammu, Srinagar, and several other areas reported hearing loud explosions.

In Firozpur, three people sustained injuries after a Pakistani drone struck a residential locality on Friday night. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors said one of the victims is in critical condition.

G7 countries condemn Pahlagam terror attack

Meanwhile, the G7 countries have issued a statement amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The statement read, “We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan.”

It added, “Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides. We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome.”

Pakistan's latest strikes come after India launched what has been described as the nation's biggest and deepest strike – Operation Sindoor — in which India targeted nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Explosions heard in over six areas

During the blackout, explosions were heard in over six areas including Samba, Poonch, Jammu, among others.