India-Pakistan conflict: PIB debunks seven instances of misinformation amid heightened tension; what it revealed

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, certain elements from Pakistan have been actively attempting to undermine the narrative based on the actual situation by spreading misinformation.

In response to India's counteraction during Operation Sindoor, which targeted the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, a series of intensive misinformation campaigns were launched by social media accounts based in Pakistan.

These campaigns have been effectively countered by the Fact Check division of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The PIB's fact-check unit debunked seven instances between late Wednesday night and early Thursday that showed the Pakistani side fabricating a narrative in their support.

In a press brief, the Fact Check Unit compiled the seven instances, debunked them, put the facts straight and slammed the misinformation spread in order to disrupt.

Check the list here: 1. Drone attack in Jalandhar: The unit debunked a video claiming to be a drone attack in Jalandhar, noting that it was an unrelated video of a farm fire. The PIB unit also stated that the timeline of the video was posted at 7:39 PM, while the drone attack by Pakistan began much later. The same was backed by the District Collector of Jalandhar.

2: Indian post destroyed by Pakistan: Another video falsely claimed that a Pakistani army attack destroyed an Indian post, which the fact-check unit debunked, confirming that the video was staged and part of Pakistan's propaganda campaign. The unit noted that there was no "20 Raj Battalion" in the Indian Army, which was shown in the video.

3. Missile attack by Pakistan: An old video was also shared claiming Pakistan launched a missile attack on India, but the unit identified it as footage from an explosive attack in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2020.

5. ‘Fidayeen attack’: Information about a 'fidayeen' attack on an Army brigade in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, was widely circulated but the fact-check unit confirmed that no such attack occurred, flagging the claim as intended to mislead and cause confusion.

6. Fake letter: A purported confidential letter from the Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS), General VK Narayan, regarding military preparedness was debunked, and PIB confirmed that General Narayan is not the CoAS, and the letter was entirely fabricated.

7. Baseless information about Ambala Airbase: In another case of debunking, PIB exposed a baseless claim on social media where it stated that the Indian military used Ambala Airbase to attack Amritsar and its citizens.

Another post alleged entry bans into airports across India, which the Fact Check unit debunked, confirming no such decision was taken by the Union Government.

The PIB Fact Check's efforts in debunking fake news and busting myths have been crucial in maintaining public trust and countering attempts to destabilise the nation through misinformation during such times.

The claims on social media about attacks on certain Indian targets peaked as India on Thursday thwarted Pakistan's attempts to target its military sites, including in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, Uttarlai and Bhuj, with drones and missiles as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.